Solgaleo & Lunala Return To Pokémon GO In February 2026

A massive and varied slate of Legendaries return to Pokémon GO raids this month as Niantic gear up for a major global Kalos event.

  • Solgaleo and Lunala headline Pokémon GO Legendary raids in February 2026 alongside other fan favorites
  • Major events include Road to Kalos, GO Tour Kalos, and Vulpix & Alolan Vulpix Community Day
  • Mega Raids, Max Battles, Shadow Raids, and shiny hunt opportunities fill the month with variety
  • Spotlight Hours, Research Breakthroughs, and Raid Hours offer tons of special Pokémon and bonuses

Pokémon GO has announced a massive slate of details for February 2026 raids, events, and more. Let's get into it.

Road to Kalos event graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in February 2026:

  • January 26 – February 4: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny)
  • February 4 – 16:
    • Dialga (can be Shiny)
    • Palkia (can be Shiny)
  • February 16 – 21: Solgaleo
  • February 21 – March 4: Lunala
  • Note: Special raids will be hosted during the Road to Kalos and GO: Tour Kalos events
  • Shadow Raids: Shadow Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this February 2026:

  • February 4 – 16: Mega Pidgeot (can be Shiny)
  • February 16 – 21: Mega Sableye (can be Shiny)
  • February 21 – February 4: Mega Absol (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in February 2026 with Max Monday features during their tenure:

  • February 2: Wailmer (can be Shiny)
  • February 9: Growlithe (can be Shiny)
  • February 16: Machop (can be Shiny)
  • February 23: TBA

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2026:

  • February 1: Vulpix & Alolan Vulpix Community Day
  • February 3 – 8: Carnival of Flamigo
  • February 7: Catch Mastery: Oricorio
  • February 10 – 15: Valentine's Day 2026
  • February 14: TBA Raid Day
  • February 15: TBA Max Battle Day
  • February 17 – 21: Lunar New Year
  • February 23 – 27: Road to Kalos
  • February 23 – 24: Precious Pals: Taken Over
  • February 28 – March 1: Pokémon GO Tour Kalos: Global

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in February 2026:

  • Tuesday, February 3: Whismur with double catch Candy, can be Shiny
  • Tuesday, February 10: Munna with double catch XP, can be Shiny
  • Tuesday, February 17: Horsea with double transfer candy, can be Shiny
  • Tuesday, February 24: Totodile with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of February 2026 in Pokémon GO are:

  • Wednesday, February 4: Palkia (can be Shiny), Dialga (can be Shiny)
  • Wednesday, February 11: Palkia (can be Shiny), Dialga (can be Shiny)
  • Wednesday, February 18: Solgaleo
  • Monday, February 23: Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny)
  • Tuesday, February 24: Shadow Ho-Oh (can be Shiny), Shadow Lugia (can be Shiny)
  • Wednesday, February 25: Primal Kyogre (can be Shiny), Primal Groudon (can be Shiny)
  • Thursday, February 25: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny), Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)
  • Friday, February 26: Reshiram (can be Shiny), Zekrom (can be Shiny), White Kyurem (can be Shiny), Black Kyurem (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Precious Paths season:

  • Galarian Mr. Mime (can be Shiny)
  • Lapras (can be Shiny)
  • Snorlax (can be Shiny)
  • Sinistea (can be Shiny)
  • Honedge
  • Dreepy

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

