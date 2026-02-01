Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, Road to Kalos

Solgaleo & Lunala Return To Pokémon GO In February 2026

A massive and varied slate of Legendaries return to Pokémon GO raids this month as Niantic gear up for a major global Kalos event.

Article Summary Solgaleo and Lunala headline Pokémon GO Legendary raids in February 2026 alongside other fan favorites

Major events include Road to Kalos, GO Tour Kalos, and Vulpix & Alolan Vulpix Community Day

Mega Raids, Max Battles, Shadow Raids, and shiny hunt opportunities fill the month with variety

Spotlight Hours, Research Breakthroughs, and Raid Hours offer tons of special Pokémon and bonuses

Pokémon GO has announced a massive slate of details for February 2026 raids, events, and more. Let's get into it.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in February 2026:

January 26 – February 4: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny) February 4 – 16: Dialga (can be Shiny) Palkia (can be Shiny)

February 16 – 21: Solgaleo

Solgaleo February 21 – March 4: Lunala

Lunala Note: Special raids will be hosted during the Road to Kalos and GO: Tour Kalos events

Special raids will be hosted during the Road to Kalos and GO: Tour Kalos events Shadow Raids: Shadow Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this February 2026:

February 4 – 16: Mega Pidgeot (can be Shiny)

Mega Pidgeot (can be Shiny) February 16 – 21: Mega Sableye (can be Shiny)

Mega Sableye (can be Shiny) February 21 – February 4: Mega Absol (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in February 2026 with Max Monday features during their tenure:

February 2: Wailmer (can be Shiny)

Wailmer (can be Shiny) February 9: Growlithe (can be Shiny)

Growlithe (can be Shiny) February 16: Machop (can be Shiny)

Machop (can be Shiny) February 23: TBA

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2026:

February 1: Vulpix & Alolan Vulpix Community Day

Vulpix & Alolan Vulpix Community Day February 3 – 8: Carnival of Flamigo

Carnival of Flamigo February 7: Catch Mastery: Oricorio

Catch Mastery: Oricorio February 10 – 15: Valentine's Day 2026

Valentine's Day 2026 February 14: TBA Raid Day

TBA Raid Day February 15: TBA Max Battle Day

TBA Max Battle Day February 17 – 21: Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year February 23 – 27: Road to Kalos

Road to Kalos February 23 – 24: Precious Pals: Taken Over

Precious Pals: Taken Over February 28 – March 1: Pokémon GO Tour Kalos: Global

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in February 2026:

Tuesday, February 3: Whismur with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Whismur with double catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, February 10: Munna with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Munna with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, February 17: Horsea with double transfer candy, can be Shiny

Horsea with double transfer candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, February 24: Totodile with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of February 2026 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, February 4: Palkia (can be Shiny), Dialga (can be Shiny)

Palkia (can be Shiny), Dialga (can be Shiny) Wednesday, February 11: Palkia (can be Shiny), Dialga (can be Shiny)

Palkia (can be Shiny), Dialga (can be Shiny) Wednesday, February 18: Solgaleo

Solgaleo Monday, February 23: Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny)

Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny) Tuesday, February 24: Shadow Ho-Oh (can be Shiny), Shadow Lugia (can be Shiny)

Shadow Ho-Oh (can be Shiny), Shadow Lugia (can be Shiny) Wednesday, February 25: Primal Kyogre (can be Shiny), Primal Groudon (can be Shiny)

Primal Kyogre (can be Shiny), Primal Groudon (can be Shiny) Thursday, February 25: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny), Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny), Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) Friday, February 26: Reshiram (can be Shiny), Zekrom (can be Shiny), White Kyurem (can be Shiny), Black Kyurem (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Precious Paths season:

Galarian Mr. Mime (can be Shiny)

Lapras (can be Shiny)

Snorlax (can be Shiny)

Sinistea (can be Shiny)

Honedge

Dreepy

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

