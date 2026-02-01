Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, Road to Kalos
Solgaleo & Lunala Return To Pokémon GO In February 2026
A massive and varied slate of Legendaries return to Pokémon GO raids this month as Niantic gear up for a major global Kalos event.
Article Summary
- Solgaleo and Lunala headline Pokémon GO Legendary raids in February 2026 alongside other fan favorites
- Major events include Road to Kalos, GO Tour Kalos, and Vulpix & Alolan Vulpix Community Day
- Mega Raids, Max Battles, Shadow Raids, and shiny hunt opportunities fill the month with variety
- Spotlight Hours, Research Breakthroughs, and Raid Hours offer tons of special Pokémon and bonuses
Pokémon GO has announced a massive slate of details for February 2026 raids, events, and more. Let's get into it.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in February 2026:
- January 26 – February 4: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny)
- February 4 – 16:
- Dialga (can be Shiny)
- Palkia (can be Shiny)
- February 16 – 21: Solgaleo
- February 21 – March 4: Lunala
- Note: Special raids will be hosted during the Road to Kalos and GO: Tour Kalos events
- Shadow Raids: Shadow Regigigas (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this February 2026:
- February 4 – 16: Mega Pidgeot (can be Shiny)
- February 16 – 21: Mega Sableye (can be Shiny)
- February 21 – February 4: Mega Absol (can be Shiny)
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in February 2026 with Max Monday features during their tenure:
- February 2: Wailmer (can be Shiny)
- February 9: Growlithe (can be Shiny)
- February 16: Machop (can be Shiny)
- February 23: TBA
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2026:
- February 1: Vulpix & Alolan Vulpix Community Day
- February 3 – 8: Carnival of Flamigo
- February 7: Catch Mastery: Oricorio
- February 10 – 15: Valentine's Day 2026
- February 14: TBA Raid Day
- February 15: TBA Max Battle Day
- February 17 – 21: Lunar New Year
- February 23 – 27: Road to Kalos
- February 23 – 24: Precious Pals: Taken Over
- February 28 – March 1: Pokémon GO Tour Kalos: Global
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in February 2026:
- Tuesday, February 3: Whismur with double catch Candy, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, February 10: Munna with double catch XP, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, February 17: Horsea with double transfer candy, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, February 24: Totodile with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny
The Raid Hours for the month of February 2026 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, February 4: Palkia (can be Shiny), Dialga (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, February 11: Palkia (can be Shiny), Dialga (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, February 18: Solgaleo
- Monday, February 23: Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny)
- Tuesday, February 24: Shadow Ho-Oh (can be Shiny), Shadow Lugia (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, February 25: Primal Kyogre (can be Shiny), Primal Groudon (can be Shiny)
- Thursday, February 25: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny), Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)
- Friday, February 26: Reshiram (can be Shiny), Zekrom (can be Shiny), White Kyurem (can be Shiny), Black Kyurem (can be Shiny)
Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Precious Paths season:
- Galarian Mr. Mime (can be Shiny)
- Lapras (can be Shiny)
- Snorlax (can be Shiny)
- Sinistea (can be Shiny)
- Honedge
- Dreepy
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.