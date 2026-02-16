Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, Solgaleo

Solgaleo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Precious Paths

Alolan Legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala return to Pokémon GO raids this month. Defeat Solgaleo using these top counters and tips.

Article Summary Solgaleo returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during the Precious Paths season finale.

Top Solgaleo raid counters include Mega Evolutions, Shadows, and strong Fire, Ground, Ghost, and Dark-types.

Solgaleo can be duoed with optimal teams, but 3+ trainers are recommended for less powerful parties.

Shiny Solgaleo odds are 1 in 20; perfect IV CP values are 2310 (normal) and 2887 (weather boosted).

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Solgaleo, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Solgaleo Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Solgaleo counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Blacephalon: Astonish, Mind Blown

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Solgaleo with efficiency.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Shadow Ball

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Solgaleo can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Solgaleo will have a CP of 2310 in normal weather conditions and 2887 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

