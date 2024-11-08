Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Solo Leveling: Arise

Solo Leveling: Arise Announces Half-Year Anniversary Event

Solo Leveling: Arise has decided to celebrate its half-year anniversary with a few events taking places over the month of November

Netmarble has launched a new event for Solo Leveling: Arise this week, as they have started celebrating the game's Half-Year Anniversary. Yes, once again, we have another mobile game celebrating a random anniversary for the sake of celebrating one, as is the trend with practically every mobile game on the planet these days. The one event is actually three rolled into one, as they have different things happening from now until November 28. We have the details for you below of everything you can take part in, as the first one is active today.

Half-Year Anniversary

Half Year Celebration! Check-In Gift (November 7 – 28): Log into the game during the event period to obtain check-in rewards, including up to 50 Weapon Custom Draw Tickets and a Heroic Skill Rune Chest Vol. 3.

Log into the game during the event period to obtain check-in rewards, including up to 50 Weapon Custom Draw Tickets and a Heroic Skill Rune Chest Vol. 3. Points & Loyalty Events (November 14 – 28): Earn points by participating in various events, including Weapon Growth Tournament and Artifact Growth Tournament, and exchange points for exclusive items such as a Half-Year Celebration SSR Hunter Selection Ticket and a Half-Year Celebration SSR Hunter Weapon Selection Ticket.

Earn points by participating in various events, including Weapon Growth Tournament and Artifact Growth Tournament, and exchange points for exclusive items such as a Half-Year Celebration SSR Hunter Selection Ticket and a Half-Year Celebration SSR Hunter Weapon Selection Ticket. May's Special Artifact Crafting Event (November 14 – 28): Receive a free Artifact Crafting Ticket at the start of the event to craft an artifact with effects and substats of your choosing. Players can use Artifact Enhancement Chip I items to reset the substats of an artifact, and additional Artifact Crafting Tickets can be used to craft more artifacts.

Solo Leveling: Arise

Solo Leveling: Arise is an action game adaptation of the hit webtoon, Solo Leveling. Taking on the role of Jinwoo, players can experience his journey through the beloved webtoon tale firsthand, leveling up, taking on dynamic battles, and creating their own combat styles by selecting various combinations of skills and weapons. Not only can players team up with hunters from the webtoon, they can summon their own "Army of Shadows" with the iconic phrase: "Arise."

