SOMA Creators Announce New Game With Amnesia: The Bunker

Frictional Games, the minds being the hit indie title SOMA have announced a brand new horror survival game with Amnesia: The Bunker. Developed by Amnesia Games, this particular horror title is boasting a new kind of survival strategy that incorporates emergent gameplay along with sandbox elements to make a unique experience. As the player, you will take on the role of a French soldier with a gun and a flashlight that makes noise, as you'll have to walk through a WW1 bunker during the conflict as you are hunted by a creature while suffering from amnesia. The game will be released sometime in 2023 for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can read more about it below along with the latest trailer.

"Amnesia: The Bunker will test players' cleverness, courage, and ability to keep cool under pressure to make quick problem-solving decisions. There are multiple available solutions to each task, puzzle, and approach to the game's obstacles; it's up to you to decide your moves. The tenebrous dark corridors and tunnels are perhaps the last of threats stalking your every move. When everyone is dead, rations are running low, and only one bullet is left in the gun barrel, it is all up to you to face the oppressing terrors of the Bunker and make your way out alive. In a semi-open world, Amnesia: The Bunker encourages the player to explore and experiment, using wits and whatever tools are at their disposal to overcome the looming horrors. Players will feel a stressful amount of power in their hands. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds as a consequence of the choices made. This new twist in gameplay adds new depths and constant tension to the game, forcing players to create new strategic paths in every playthrough."

Player choice – emergent gameplay in a sandbox horror survival experience

Unscripted environment – objects, threats, and resources, change in every playthrough

Adaptive horrid threats – an ever-present gruesome creature that stalks the player.

Tactile immersion – all-new levels of interaction with the world through puzzle-solving and tool handling

Absorbing yet terrifying tale – experience hell on earth in a fictional appalling story

Engrossing atmosphere and tension – enhanced lighting effects and carefully designed sound effects for a real horror experience.