Someone Created Super Mario Bros. In Minecraft Without Mods

In a retro crossover moment in Minecraft, someone has created the original Super Mario Bros. as a playable game without modifiers. To be clear about this entire scenario, this is not the first time someone ever tackled the subject of making the classic NES title in block form on one of the game's servers. It's been done dozens of times by a lot of programmers and skilled players who had a vision and knew exactly what they wanted out of it. But the vast majority of those were done using hacks and mods that made constructing it a lot easier, and depending on the experience they created you either got a very detailed first-person view or an elaborate side-panel view. Because a lot of what you want is complicated to replicate. But now we see someone made a version that you can actually go in and play without any of that.

This version was created by a designer going by the name of Clouser-LightStar on Reddit, who uploaded a small video showing the game in action, as well as the video we have for you below showing off the five-day process by which they managed to create this. This all took a lot of work on their part, but the reality is that the only things he used beyond the base game were a data pack and a resource pack, both of which allow the player to customize Minecraft with specific features that aren't in a texture pack. The result is a 1:1 scale map by which you can load in, hit Start, and immediately start playing levels from the classic platformer. Complete with all the sounds and mechanics, with some different kinds of animations based on what they're working with. Enjoy checking out the work they did to make it happen.