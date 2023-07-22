Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Barbenheimer, barbie, Fortnite, oppenheimer

Someone Has Created A Barbenheimer Map For Fortnite

Can't get enough Barbie and Oppenhemier in your life? Try out the brand new Fortnite map someone created to celebrate the Barbenheimer.

What once was a meme has now taken the world by some as someone has created a Fortnite map that is themed to Barbenheimer. As audiences are either picking their favorite or watching a double feature in one day, you can't deny this weekend's popularity for both the comedy film Barbie and the dramatic biopic Oppenheimer. Both of these seem to be dominating the box office this weekend as we now patiently wait to see who comes out on top. But that's for the Film area to discuss. Here in the Games section, however, we get to chat about how someone decided to show their fandom for both and have created an entirely new map using Fortnite Creative to celebrate the two films in a singular display of pink mushroom clouds. It a peanut butter and chocolate combination that you know neither studio would approve of, so it's great someone else decided to make it.

Designed by Fortnite streamer and creator Squatingdog, you can use this Fortnite code right now: 0347-5540-6538. It will unlock and transport you to a magical island where one half of it is in the middle of a war with a nuclear threat looming in the distance, while the other half is decked out in pink and plastic as if the Barbie section of a KB Toys exploded onto the surface of the Barbenheimer battlegrounds. The map is literally divided in half, giving you the ability to have a proper gun battle against friends and other players on the server. Basically, you're blasting each other with an arsenal on both sides of the playing field, with a number of buildings, objects, and weapons to keep you busy until the match ends. By the way, there's an objective where if someone gets a 21-kill streak, a nuclear blast goes off, ending the match. Have fun shooting up toy soldiers and plastic Malibu models.

