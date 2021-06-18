Song Of Horror Will Be Getting A Special Boxed Edition

Meridiem Games revealed today that they will be releasing a special boxed edition of Song Of Horror, which will initially be released in July. Developed by Protocol Games and published by Raiser Games, the game has received praise for the way it approached telling its own horror tale. Enough so that it looks like they want to publish this special Deluxe Edition, which includes a special sleeve, a maps guide, and a characters guide. This edition will be released on July 20th, specifically for Europe and Australia, as we wait to see if it will be released in the Americas later on.

Famed writer Sebastian P. Husher has gone missing, along with his entire family. His editor, worried by the loss of contact, sends an assistant to Husher's home to check on his well being. He never returns. These disappearances spark a series of terrifying events, revealing a dark entity known only as The Presence that seems to be at the centre of the horror that unfolds. Song Of Horror offers a truly dynamic terror experience: its antagonist, the supernatural entity known only as The Presence

, is controlled by an advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) that adapts to your actions and decisions. Experience unbearable fear as this otherworldly being responds to your way of playing and hunts you down in unexpected ways, offering a unique experience to every player and gameplay where tension builds up naturally instead of coming from scripted sequences.

As a player, you will live this story through the eyes of a varied set of characters related to the story in their own way. Every character is different, and brings their unique point of view to the investigation, allowing them to approach clues and items differently.

Their actions and decisions will shape the world: some of them will know more or less of certain aspects of the story; some will be more effective against supernatural manifestations, but all of them can die if the Presence gets to them – and death is permanent. If they die, you will have to pick the story up with another one, and continue the investigation so their deaths are not in vain.

A mysterious antique shop, a forgotten abbey, an abandoned mental hospital… Each location in Song Of Horror is inspired by the classics of the genre. Explore and investigate these haunted places to gather clues and items that will help you solve challenging puzzles while enduring the agonizing tension of the game's atmosphere.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Song Of Horror :: Tráiler Deluxe Edition (https://youtu.be/2gqLwt5ZCv4)