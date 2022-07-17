Sonic Origins Releases Fifth Episode Of Speed Strats

SEGA has dropped another episode of their Speed Strats series for Sonic Origins, as Episode 5 is available to check out right now. If you've been following the series of videos, then you know they've slowly been going over the original Sonic series game by game recently. The latest video delves into all of the fun that is Sonic 3, including the introduction of Knuckles and the legendary floating Angel Island. Knuckles the Echidna was at one point the guardian of Angel Island's all-powerful Master Emerald before becoming a regular character in the series. We have notes from the team of what you can see in the video as you can watch it in all of its glory down at the bottom.

Playable Knuckles – In addition to Sonic and Tails, players can play as Knuckles the Echidna and use his strengths like gliding and wall climbing to explore every corner of Angel Island.

