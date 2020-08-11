Sons Of Ra Has A Free Limited-Time Demo You Can Play

During NYC Play, which is happening online right now, we learned that Sons of Ra is currently holding a limited-time demo. Pharaoh Hound Games revealed that from now until August 16th, you can download a free demo of the game from Steam and give the first few levels a spin in this indie strategy game where you play a unique version of tower defense. You'll be fighting for control of the board as you build, conquer, and destroy to become the one and only true Ruler of Egypt. You can read more about it below as the game will be fully released sometime in 2021.

Sons of Ra began as a class project that was developed by a large group over 6 months at Drexel University. The goal was simple: to capture the strategic appeal of real time strategy games into an experience that could be played on a couch, with a controller. After those 6 months had passed, our core team of four members decided to continue development into a finished product that could be adapted for a wide range of systems. One of the best feelings you can get from video games is learning and improving, and we believe that Sons of Ra provides just that, without the high barrier to entry that usually comes with real time strategy games.

Sons of Ra is a two-player competitive tower defense game where players take control of opposing pharaohs in Egypt. Send your armies and build up defenses in a fast-paced strategy game designed for competition between two local players, or against an AI. Choose a patron deity and unleash mighty abilities to turn the tide of battle or expand your kingdom to gain a strategic edge. Sons of Ra is all about making quick decisions to stay alive and cut through your opponent. Easy to learn, but hard to master, Sons of Ra encourages the evolution of strategies with each passing round.