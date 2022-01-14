Sony Responds To PS5 Shortage With… More PS4 Consoles

In what is probably going to be the weirdest move a gaming company makes this year, Sony is responding to the PS5 shortage with another unit. Bloomberg is reporting that Sony Group Corp., the parent company to Sony Interactive Entertainment, has made the decision to start mass-producing PS4 units throughout 2022 as a way to get some kind of PlayStation unit out on the market since they cannot get PS5 units on the shelves. Here's a snippet from the article.

The strategy would add about a million PS4 units this year to help offset some of the pressure on the company's PS5 production, a figure that will be adjusted in response to demand, the people said. The older console uses less advanced chips, is simpler to make and provides a budget-friendly alternative to the PS5. Increasing production orders by adding the cheaper-to-make PS4 would also give Sony more leeway when negotiating with manufacturing partners for a better deal, two of the people said. A Sony spokesperson confirmed PS4 production would continue this year and said the company had not planned to stop making the console. "It is one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations," the company said.

While it's true Sony never officially declared when they would stop production on the PS4, it's pretty clear the plan was to have the PS5 running at full capacity by now and effectively start the process to discontinue it by the end of 2021. Much like they did with the PS3 and PS2 before it. While it sucks to know there's probably little chance of getting a PS5 this year even for those with it paid off and on backorder, the good news is that if you already own a PS4, you no longer have to feel like you're missing out since no one else can get the latest console. Whether or not that will ease tensions with people wanting a PS5 is yet to be seen, but the reality is until the production of items in China starts ramping back up again, the PS4 is as good as it will get for a while.