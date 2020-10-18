Sony Will Be Launching A New Version Of The PlayStation Store

Sony has confirmed plans that they will be launching a new version of the PlayStation store in preparation for the PS5 launch next month. Since the PS5 is going to have a lot of odds and ends that can't be transferred over with the current setup of the store as-is, it's only fitting that the store be given an upgrade much as it was around the time of the PS4 launch. According to multiple websites and resources on social media, the new store will start being shown off to PS4 owners as upgrades will be implemented through October 21st-26th, as well as a mobile update on October 28th. This will be done through a series of updates done both on their end and through updating your console's current software. However, for those of you who do not plan to upgrade to a PS5, you should know the new store comes with a slight downside.

According to the reports, once the update is put into place, you will no longer be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita, and PSP games. All three areas will be retired as the PS5's only compatibility will be with PS4 titles. So the shorthand to that is if you wish to download anything from those three consoles, you have four days to do it (as of the time we're writing this article). What's more, once the new PlayStation Store is active, don't expect to see the same options you once had on the PS4. as you won't be able to purchase apps, themes, and avatars on mobile or online, nor will you have a Wishlist, and you won't be able to favor a game with a Heart. Whatever else is being taken out is pretty minuscule, and we have no idea what else will be replaced or changed or put in their stead. But it sounds like the updates are just shy of an overhaul.