Space: 1999 Will Be Getting Getting Its Own TTRPG

Modiphius Entertainment revealed a new TTRPG based on an IP, as we're getting one based on the sci-fi property Space: 1999.

Article Summary Modiphius partners with Anderson for a Space: 1999 TTRPG.

Set to launch closer to the show's 50th anniversary in 2025.

Game features original characters using the 2d20 system.

A technical manual is available as a game companion guide.

Modiphius Entertainment revealed they have a new TTRPG on the way based on a famous IP, as they revealed Space: 1999 is getting a Core Rulebook and more. The company has partnered with Anderson Entertainment to produce an all-new game based on the successful '70s sci-fi TV show, featuring settings, characters, and more that will bring fans of the show back into its universe. A release date hasn't been set for the game, but 2025 will mark the show's 50th Anniversary, so it wouldn't surprise us if they waited a few months to debut it. We have some notes below as we wait to find out the finer details.

Space: 1999 – The Roleplaying Game

Space: 1999 was the second major live-action science fiction series created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson after UFO. It debuted in 1975 and ran for 24 episodes over two seasons and was widely broadcast around the World. The show offered a vision of humanity in the 'far future' of the year 1999. In the series, the moon is blasted out of Earth's orbit after an accidental explosion and flung into deep space, the crew of Moonbase Alpha are left to face many challenges humanity is not yet ready for.

Utilizing Modiphius' award-winning 2d20 system, the tabletop RPG is set in 1999 as humanity is poised to take its first steps into the universe. 'Moonbase Alpha' has been in development since 1989 and, after several expansions, covers four kilometers, with numerous sub-levels under the moon's surface and some of the surface buildings rising as high as three stories. Players can choose to be an adventurous pilot, a stalwart security guard, a bold commander, an audacious medic, or any one of the 311 inhabitants of the base. Whatever you choose, each mission puts the future of Moonbase Alpha in your hands. What will you do to rise to the challenge on the frontier of space?

Modiphius and Anderson will be working together to produce a core book for Space: 1999 which will offer a simplified introduction to the 2d20 system, making it suitable for both beginners and seasoned TTRPG-ers. Players can also pick up a copy of Space: 1999 Moonbase Alpha Technical Operations Manual from The Gerry Anderson store, which will act as a companion product and serve as a complete guide to the world of Space: 1999.

