Space Chef Confirms Xbox & PlayStation Release With Other Platforms

Space Chef has a couple new homes as Xbox and PlayStation will be getting the game, but still no release date stamped down

Indie game developer BlueGooGames and publisher Kwalee have confirmed Space Chef will be released on two more console platforms. The team has already revealed it was coming to PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Nintendo Switch. But now we know Xbox and PlayStation will also be getting the intergalactic restaurant game, as you'll hunt the giant rock you're sitting on for food to serve to your customers, who travel from all parts of the galaxy to try it. The game still has no release date, but we got a new trailer with the news for you to check out.

Space Chef

A three-course meal of an adventure: restaurant manager, light survival RPG, and life sim, all set in the zany universe of the Horseshoe Nebula. As the galaxy's (soon to be) premiere chef, it's up to you to seek out the finest ingredients from alien planets, cook delicious dishes, and serve them to customers in the comfort of your fully-customizable space trailer.

Explore Alien Worlds: There's a whole universe of ingredients out there… if they don't eat you first. Explore distant planets, derelict space stations, and your own basement for plants, critters, and other tasty morsels.Along the way, you'll come across space pirates, ancient ruins, and a suspiciously high number of recently abandoned restaurants. Keep an eye out for rare resources (and bits of random junk) that you can use to upgrade your gear, kitchen equipment, and spaceship.

There's a whole universe of ingredients out there… if they don't eat you first. Explore distant planets, derelict space stations, and your own basement for plants, critters, and other tasty morsels.Along the way, you'll come across space pirates, ancient ruins, and a suspiciously high number of recently abandoned restaurants. Keep an eye out for rare resources (and bits of random junk) that you can use to upgrade your gear, kitchen equipment, and spaceship.

Once your fridge is stocked with ingredients that have (mostly) stopped wriggling, it's time to flip the sign and start serving! Craft over 140 different dishes, from simple homestyle Beefle Skewers to the legendarily tricky Octoegg Surprise. Wow your customers with delicious food and speedy service, and you'll earn the Astronomical Culinary Excellence Stars that mark your path to intergalactic culinary success. As your reputation grows, the customers start coming to you! Keep it flexible by continuing your delivery service or open up a sit-in restaurant with a constant flow of patrons. You're free to close the kitchen whenever adventure calls.

Your space-trailer might not look too sharp from the outside, but she's got it where it counts. Take complete control of your interior with freely placeable decorations and an in-depth coloring system to create the restaurant of your dreams. Add new floors, create themed zones, and fill it with the furniture and props you find on your travels!

