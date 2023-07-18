Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Taito | Tagged: space invaders, Space Invaders: World Defense

Space Invaders: World Defense Has Launched For Mobile

Square Enix and Taito have officially launched Space Invaders: World Defense for mobile devices today with the latesy AR tech behind it.

Square Enix and Taito have come together for a brand new augmented reality mobile title, as Space Invaders: World Defense has launched today. The two companies are working in collaboration with Google, which incorporates the Streetscape Geometry API, and the latest AR technology on Google Play and the App Store, to make an environment that feels more realistic than other titles on the market. You can read more about the game below, along with the tech behind it, as it is currently available for both iOS and Android right now.

"Forty-five years after its initial launch, Space Invaders have struck again! Now is the time to fight together with players from across the world to protect Earth. Experience an immersive AR shooter that blends the classic game with a new dimension as you soar through an augmented reality world and take on the Invaders emerging from the shadows and around every corner. Players will earn points by exploring their neighborhoods and defeating the Invaders they encounter. Players can unlock special power-ups, participate in area-specific rankings, and share gameplay images and AR selfies on their social channels."

"Space Invaders: World Defense is powered by Google's ARCore Geospatial API, which instantly designs an engaging model onscreen that blends AR and 3D from the nearby environment, including buildings, bridges, and other architectural elements around the player. It also adapts to the layer's real-world location, time, and local weather for immersive gameplay. Streetscape Geometry: It is possible to acquire 3D model data of buildings within a 100m radius of the user's current location. This function allows AR objects to be hidden and visible (i.e. occlusion expression), to reflect on buildings in real space, and to attach AR objects to specific buildings, enabling the development of highly immersive AR content that blends into real space."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!