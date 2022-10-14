Space-Sim Per Aspera Is Free-To-Play This Weekend

Raw Fury announced that they are making Per Aspera free-to-play throughout the weekend on Steam so people can try the game out. Players will have full access to the base game and everything they can get their hands on during that time from October 13th-17th, as you will be working with real geographical data from NASA to harvest resources from the surface of the planet and expand your settlements. All while defending your colony from a mysterious threat always looming in the galaxy.

Per Aspera is a planetary simulation game that combines hard science fiction and base building and takes the experience planet-wide. Step into the role of AMI, an Artificial Consciousness with the prime directive of terraforming Mars for human colonization. Per Aspera contains a rich narrative that presents players with difficult decisions with planet-wide consequences. See the world through the eyes of an infant AI as it traverses a complicated ocean of self-discovery and shapes the fate of the human race. Navigate your ever-evolving programming to adapt to morally challenging concepts and forge relationships with the human colonists that look to you for their continued survival. The choices you make will impact how your mission ultimately concludes.

Balance a complex well of resources to build interconnected structures that span the entire planet.

Customize your planet with branching research trees that allow players to tailor their terraforming plan — Develop new technologies, steeped in real-world science, to create a thriving interplanetary civilization.

Uncover the mystery of a threatening presence on Mars and defend your colonies from unknown and combative forces.

Immerse yourself in a rich, compelling narrative, or take your time and craft the perfect Martian landscape with Sandbox Mode.

Includes the immersive voice acting talents of Troy Baker, Phil LaMarr, Laila Berzins, Yong Yea, Lynsey Murrell, and Nneka Okoye.

Terraform Together with Friends (up to 4 players). Sandbox Mode Only.