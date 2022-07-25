Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Gets Among Us Crossover

Strange Scaffold, the minds behind Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, have announced a new crossover with Among Us. It's really cool when the chance comes around to see collaborations like this, as we don't see them too often between indie games. Most times, people are focusing on their own stuff, but here, this is a weird thing of beauty. As you can see from the image below, the infamous image of a fallen crewmate turned into a husk with a single bone coming out of it. This would explain why they're oh so easy to replicate as an imposter. This is now available to you on the market with the latest update, which they have released today. A little insulting that they're "common" according to the rarity factor, as we didn't realize these were so plentiful in space. But in any case, this is now yours to sell off to the highest bidder, or find something of equal or greater value for it. Here's more from the devs.

The Bean Bone Update, launching on all platforms today, adds a new Among Us organ to Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator's economic miasma courtesy of a collaboration with Innersloth. The Bean Bone is a highly-desired and deeply expensive trade good, with clearly tragic origins. Additionally, the update features a new client type in the form of the Interstellar Influencer, and a sizable collection of new quests that further expand the game's unique take on market-based depravity. All depictions of short-sighted market-based depravity that mirror the actions of entities living or dead are purely coincidental, and not born from a deep, spiraling rage. Further upcoming post-launch updates are planned, including crossover content from the universes of games such as Inscryption, and Bugsnax. A physical release via Serenity Forge is also scheduled for Fall 2022.