Spaceborn: Awakening Announced For 2026 Release

Take on the role of a legendary space crew responding to a mysterious distress signal in Spaceborn: Awakening, coming out sometime in 2026

Article Summary Spaceborn: Awakening launches in 2026 as a narrative-driven roguelite bullet-heaven adventure.

Players join a legendary space crew to investigate a distress signal from a haunted space station.

Survive escalating enemy waves using randomized upgrades, powerful abilities, and strategic choices.

Unlock new classes and awaken unique powers as you unravel dark secrets and master each deadly run.

Indie game developer and publisher ProtoGames has revealed their latest game on the way as they showed off Spaceborn: Awakening. This game has you playing as a member of a legendary crew in a narrative-driven roguelite bullet-heaven title, where you explore to find out what happened to a ship that sent out a distress signal. The game hasn't been given a launch date, only the idea it will be out sometime in 2026. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Spaceborn: Awakening

Players step into the role of a legendary space crew, answering a mysterious distress signal from a ghostly outer-system space station. The crew must eliminate hordes of the Voss Praetor's corrupted army to learn the truth about the first Spaceborn and reckon with a stellar force that will decide the fate of the universe. Every run requires players to take on different playstyles and abilities to expose prohibited experiments while defeating escalating waves of enemies. But will they unmask the secrets of the space station before it collapses around them? Survival will depend on how players adapt along the way. Weapons, spaceborn abilities, randomized upgrades, and evolutions are earned on the fly – players commit to a build, then deal with the outcomes of their choices.

To unlock their full power, players need to explore all of Spaceborn: Awakening's chapters, with each level introducing deeper class abilities and new ways to play. Completing the story mode campaign unlocks each class's full "awakening" potential, opening up advanced abilities and expanded playstyles. Unpredictable power boosts mean that no two awakenings will ever go exactly the same, while persistent unlocks and story fragments will help players piece together the true power of becoming a Spaceborn – and the forces they've awakened along the way.

Spaceborn: Awakening utilizes idle-shooter combat mechanics, so players need to think more about quick movement, smart positioning, and timing their abilities well, rather than where they're shooting. Smart thinking brings the player closer to becoming something more than human, but poor choices are punished fast. Upgrade choices will ultimately decide how a run goes, either pushing players closer to their awakened potential or losing it altogether. Every awakening asks the same question in a new way – how far can you push before the universe pushes back?

