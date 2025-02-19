Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 Highlights The Bloodline In Latest Showcase Video

Check out the latest video for WWE 2K25, as they feature The Bloodline's Dynasty and the content surrounded by the interactive documentary

Article Summary Experience The Bloodline's story in WWE 2K25 with an interactive documentary narrated by Paul Heyman.

Relive iconic moments in wrestling with stars like Roman Reigns and The Rock in 2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty.

Change history by avenging key losses, featuring Rikishi vs. Steve Austin and more legendary matchups.

Create fantasy matches with legends like The Wild Samoans and dream face-offs never seen before.

2K Games has released a new video today for WWE 2K25, showing off the latest addition to this entry in the series with The Bloodline's Dynasty. The mode is being presented as an interactive documentary hosted by Paul Heyman, as they explore the many wrestlers who have been a part of the family that has become known as The Bloodline. You get to relive, rewrite, and reimagine what history has been like for them in multiple matches and experiences across pro wrestling history. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game drops on March 14.

WWE 2K25 – The Bloodline's Dynasty

Narrated by "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman, the trailer introduces the first-ever interactive documentary of The Bloodline and their extended family. 2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty allows players to experience some of the biggest moments in the careers of one of the most iconic wrestling dynasties, made up of WWE Superstars and Legends including Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, the Wild Samoans, and more.

Players are invited to Relive History through iconic moments, including Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring '93 and Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley at RAW in '97. Heyman continues by introducing a twist: Players will have the chance to Change History and bring more glory to The Bloodline, avenging key losses such as Rikishi vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at No Mercy 2000, and the fateful Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins title match at Royal Rumble 2022. The trailer concludes by offering a glimpse at dream matches introduced in this year's 2K Showcase, giving players the opportunity to Create History and experience some of the greatest fantasy matches that never were. Returning for WWE 2K25 in response to community demand, all Showcase cutscenes now feature in-game cinematics footage, rather than historical live-action footage.

The list of matches in 2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty includes:

Relive History: Yokozuna w/ Mr. Fuji vs. Hulk Hogan – King of the Ring '93; Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley – RAW February 13, 1997; Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria – Queen of the Ring '24; The Usos vs. The New Day w/ Big E – Hell in a Cell '17; Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes w/ Trick Williams – NXT September 13, 2022.

Change History: The Headshrinkers (Samu and Fatu) vs. The Steiner Bros – WrestleMania IX; Rikishi vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin – No Mercy 2000; Umaga w/ Armando Estrada vs. John Cena – New Year's Revolution 2007; Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – Money in the Bank '17; Naomi vs. Bayley – Super ShowDown '20; Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins – Royal Rumble '22.

Create History: "High Chief" Peter Miavia vs. George "The Animal" Steele; The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) vs. The Dudley Boyz; The OG Bloodline vs. New Bloodline in WarGames; The Islanders (Haku and Tama) vs. The Street Profits; And more!



