Speed Climbing Horror Game White Knuckle Announced

Climb away from terrors in a truly gripping situation, as the speed climbing horror title White Knuckle will be released sometime this year

Article Summary Dark Machine Games and DreadXP unveil White Knuckle, a speed climbing horror game.

Face deadly foes and environments in the depths of SUB-STRUCTURE 17.

Manage tools and resources to climb fast and smart, avoiding fatal falls.

Explore unique, eerie regions, each with perilous challenges and threats.

Indie game developer Dark Machine Games and publisher DreadXP have revealed their latest horror title together, White Knuckle. In a literally gripping story, you play as a climber trying to escape from an underground structure filled with terrors, all trying to kill you. The team has released a free demo today, with the promise of an Early Access version coming later this year. But before that, enjoy the trailer and info here.

White Knuckle

Thrust into the role of a lone climber; players must attempt to ascend SUB-STRUCTURE 17, an enormous, crumbling complex buried deep underground. With ten thousand meters of concrete and decay above and an encroaching ooze below, every climb is a race against time. Navigate perilous environments, using a blend of precision movement, sharp reflexes, and resource management to scale deteriorating walls, leap across perilous gaps, dodge traps, and avoid the deadly forces lurking in the shadows.

While speed is key to survival, players must also manage a limited inventory of tools and resources to avoid becoming encumbered and plummeting into eternity. Failure to quickly retrieve key items from your bag could result in a deadly fall, making resource management and quick thinking just as important as skillful climbing. The higher players ascend in the structure, the more dangerous the obstacles become, with each new region offering unique threats and challenges.

While you may be a lone climber, you are certainly not alone. Strange, malevolent denizens haunt the walls of SUB-STRUCTURE 17 and the horror intensifies as the environment itself becomes more hostile, forcing players to constantly adapt their strategies to survive. From the dry, dusty Silos to the putrid sewers of the Pipeworks and the haunted piers of Habitation, each area presents a distinct set of trials and enemies, all contributing to a sense of ever-growing tension. Run, jump, and climb to survive… or slip and face your doom. Every leap could be the last and it's a long way down…

