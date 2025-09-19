Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fair Play Labs, SpeedRunners 2

SpeedRunners 2 Announces New Playtest Launching Today

SpeedRunners 2: King Of Speed has a new playtest available for players to jump into, as you can try the game out right now on Steam

Jump into fast-paced online and local races with up to eight players and a cast of quirky superheroes.

Experience new high-definition graphics, improved netcode, and classic competitive platforming action.

Master diverse maps, use power-ups, and compete in tournaments or private matches to top the leaderboards.

Indie game developer Fair Play Labs and publisher tinyBuild Games have confirmed that SpeedRunners 2 has launched a playtest. Right now, you can go to the game's Steam page, click the button to request access to it, and download a limited form of the game where you can play against others with a limited roster of new and familiar faces. No timeframe was given as to how long the test would run, so if you've been waiting to play the game, this is your chance! The full version will be released sometime in 2026.

SpeedRunners 2: King Of Speed

The ultimate competitive platformer is back! Outrun, outjump, and outsmart your rivals in cutthroat online and local races for up to eight players in this sequel to the 2013 indie hit. Master your movement, conquer expertly crafted maps, use powerful pick-ups, and swing around with a grappling hook. Run like your life depends on it – just don't get knocked off-screen!

The Next Generation Of SpeedRunners : SpeedRunners 2 captures the depth, thrill and fluidity of the original game for a new era, introducing vibrant high-definition graphics and improved netcode for an incredible competitive platforming experience.

: SpeedRunners 2 captures the depth, thrill and fluidity of the original game for a new era, introducing vibrant high-definition graphics and improved netcode for an incredible competitive platforming experience. Gotta Go Fast : Choose your character from a cast of eccentric superheroes, both returning and new, and face off in intense races for up to eight players, local and online, across beautiful tracks inspired by the retrofuture superhero utopia of the 1960s.

: Choose your character from a cast of eccentric superheroes, both returning and new, and face off in intense races for up to eight players, local and online, across beautiful tracks inspired by the retrofuture superhero utopia of the 1960s. Master Competitive Platforming : Run, jump, slide and swing to victory by any means necessary! Learn the layouts of precisely tuned maps, use booster pads and pick-ups, wall jump and grapple, open and close pathways, and more to gain the edge.

: Run, jump, slide and swing to victory by any means necessary! Learn the layouts of precisely tuned maps, use booster pads and pick-ups, wall jump and grapple, open and close pathways, and more to gain the edge. Be Fast and Furious : Ruin friendships and make split-second decisions to become the King of Speed! Knock rivals off-screen and eliminate your foes with powerful pick-ups like missiles, traps, freeze rays, and a grappling hook that pulls runners in front of you.

: Ruin friendships and make split-second decisions to become the King of Speed! Knock rivals off-screen and eliminate your foes with powerful pick-ups like missiles, traps, freeze rays, and a grappling hook that pulls runners in front of you. Run As Your Are: Accessible to newcomers yet rewarding for die-hard PvP rivals, SpeedRunners 2 lets you chase your own challenge. Compete in tournaments, create custom challenges, and climb the leaderboards, or host private lobbies for laid-back fun.

