Spellcasters Chronicles Announces Second Closed Beta Period

Spellcasters Chronicles has a second Closed Beta on the way, as you can sign up for it before it launches on Steam next week

Article Summary Spellcasters Chronicles enters its second Closed Beta from January 29 to February 2, 2025.

New non-playable character Ozdam Devam debuts as the Chronicler of Ashkenon and narrator.

Beta 2 adds the Nordic Shore arena, playable tutorial, team chat, and player reporting tools.

Players can test new spells, summons, buildings, customization options, and a ranking system.

Quantic Dream has revealed that they are going to hold a second Closed Beta period for Spellcasters Chronicles. The test will kick off on January 29 and run through February 2, giving you a chance to experience an updated version of the game with more content. This will be the last test before they launch the game into Early Access on February 26. We have mroe details of what you can expect to play below, as you can sign up to play it on the game's website.

Spellcasters Chronicles – Second Closed Beta

To mark the beginning of this new phase, Quantic Dream has unveiled a new non-playable character: Ozdam Devam, known as the Chronicler of Ashkenon. A passionate historian of the Tapestry and expert in the workings of the Source, he stands above the endless conflicts of Ashkenon, recording the rise and fall of empires. As a mysterious in-world narrator, Ozdam Devam serves as the intermediary between the community of Spellcasters and the world of mortals, guiding all those destined to change the future of Ashkenon. This Closed Beta 2 will feature a range of new content and technical improvements. Among the new content, players will be able to experience:

The Nordic Shore – A new five-lane arena featuring open sightlines, harsh environmental conditions, and a unique five-lane pattern.

The Game Introduction & Tutorial – A new introduction and playable tutorial to help new players learn the basics.

The In-game Team Text Chat – For players to communicate directly during matches.

Player Reporting System – To help address toxic or inappropriate behavior.

Spellcaster & Lifestone Customization – For players to test the customization features available for the Spellcasters and Lifestones.

The Early Version of the Ranking System.

Six New Spells – Players can include in their decks the Fire Rain, the Poison Grenade, the Ice Infusion, the Fire Infusion, the Sacrifice, and the Resurrection.

Five New Summons – Players can include in their decks the Stone Behemoth, the Lich, the Faery, the Steam Tank, and the Wolven Hunter.

Three New Buildings – Players can include in their decks the Harpy's Nest, the Rampart, and the Ballista.

