SpellForce: Conquest Of Eo Shows Off Necromancer Class

THQ Nordic released a brand new trailer for SpellForce: Conquest Of Eo, as they showed off the new Necromancer class coming to the game. The class is basically defined by the team as a would-be wizard that struggles to become powerful and has gone more toward the darker side of magic in their quest for power. Commanding armies from the underworld as raising the dead as servants. We have more notes about the class below along with the trailer for you to enjoy, as we wait to see when the game will drop in 2023.

"The Necromancer is a master of death and manipulation magic, creating undead units in his crypt in the depth of his mage's tower. Due to his craft, the Necromancer is able to amass cheap, fearless, and resilient armies that can walk tirelessly and even traverse water (after all, they don't breathe anymore…). Thus, playing a Necromancer comes with the ability to generate larger numbers of troops, faster than any other type of mage. However, it takes a lot of magical power to maintain and control the undead, so one is always on the lookout for new sources of the Allfire – the magical power that permeates the world of SpellForce: Conquest of Eo."

"Choose from various schools of magic at the beginning of a campaign, and make your way through the procedurally populated world, combined with a pool of different adversaries to make every new game feel completely different and exciting."

The perfect blend of turn-based strategy with light 4x elements, short, intense turn-based tactic battles, and RPG.

Recruit individual heroes to lead your troops, each with their personal quest.

Discover new adventures with each procedurally generated campaign.

Build up your tower and construct new rooms to determine your wizard's path.

Each of the main opponents is randomly chosen and has its own strategy and agenda.

Make the living interactive grimoire reveal new secrets and spells to you.

Craft anything from magiartifacts and artifacts to undead minions and take a stand against your enemies.

The fame system determines your relation to factions, cities, and competing wizards.