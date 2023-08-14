Posted in: Games, Taito, Video Games | Tagged: Inin Games, Spica Adventure

Spica Adventure Announced For 2024 Console Release

Spica Adventure has been announced for release next year, with pre-orders going up for it on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in November.

ININ Games and Taito have teamed up again for a new release, as they will bring Spica Adventure to consoles sometime in 2024. The game plays off of the classic Taito arcade format, as you play as a parasol-wielding girl who has multiple abilities at her disposal to vanquish the enemies in her path. The game will be released on all three major consoles, but only the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation are getting physical editions, which will go up for pre-order on November 14th, 2023. No official word on the game's primary release, but it sounds like they're aiming for Spring 2024.

"Play as Nico, a little girl clad in all pink and armed with an extraordinary umbrella that is inspired by the iconic yellow parasol from Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III. The umbrella will be your ultimate tool allowing you to charge at enemies, return fire, glide across waters, spring upwards while perched on a wall, and float across platforms. Use it wisely to clear the tricky stages and avoid all sorts of danger. Each stage is action-packed, with a timer pushing you to finish the stage quickly. The countdown begins as soon as you begin the level. If time runs out, beware of the monstrous screen-filling robot that appears to send you straight to Game Over. Once you conquer a stage, get ready for the next mission! You'll have different paths to choose from, each offering unique challenges and rewards. It's all about making smart choices and being lightning-fast in leading Nico to a sweet, sweet victory in this cutesy retro pop art world!

Nostalgic 2D side-scrolling action with authentic Taito arcade gameplay.

The triumphant return of the Parasol Stars umbrella – all tasks in one!

Charming retro pop art arcade aesthetics will transport you back to the golden era of gaming.

Competitions with players worldwide on online leaderboards to show off your mad skills!

Varied difficulty stages and mirrored levels for maximum playtime and replayability.

Unique music composed by Taito's talented team, "Zuntata."

Debuting internationally and available for the first time ever on consoles!

