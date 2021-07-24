Pokémon TCG Uncut Arcanine Promo Sheet On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that primarily deals in auctions revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar collectible items, has put an uncut sheet of Black Star Promo copies of Arcanine (#6) from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this metric ton of Arcanine promo cards, perfect for any fan of the 59th creature in the National Pokédex.

The "Black Star" promotional cards were a set of 53 different Pokémon cards released by Wizards of the Coast to promote various things, such as Pokémon: The First Movie, for example. This particular sheet of Arcanine cards has the sixth promo in the Black Star series en masse upon it. According to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Black Star Promo series consisted of 53 total cards that were released from July 1999 through March 2003. Offered here is full uncut sheet of card #6 in the series, Arcanine! It is said that Arcanine's bark can make any leaving creature grovel and its speed is insane as it can run 6,200 miles in 24 hours, there's no questioning why he's in the conversation of being a legendary Pokémon! This uncut sheet includes a total of 121 cards! The sheet comes with the approval note "Okay For Color & Fit. 1-4-2000 11:40AM Jeannie Maddox", Ms. Maddox was a contractor at Wizards of the Coast. The sheet offered here comes from a former employee of Wizards who worked in the production of the cards. Make sure to get your bids in early as we expect heavy bidding!

If you'd like to have this item on your wall, kindly please remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to place a bid on it. You can find the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!