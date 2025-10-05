Posted in: Deck13, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: spindle, Wobble Ghost

Spindle Confirms Mid-October Release For PC & Switch

After being teased for over a year, Spindle has a release date, as the game comes out for PC and Nintendo Switch next week

Article Summary Spindle launches mid-October for both PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch, after over a year of teasers.

Play as the Grim Reaper and his pig companion in a vibrant, handcrafted pixel art world full of chaos.

Explore shadowy dungeons, solve intricate puzzles, and wield Death's unique powers to restore balance.

Inspired by classic games, Spindle offers charm, mystery, and adventure with clever enemies and riddles.

Indie game developer Wobble Ghost and publisher Deck13 have confirmed the official launch date for their latest game, Spindle. The team confirmed that this action-adventure game about the Grim Reaper and a small pig will be coming out on both PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch on October 13, 2025. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Spindle

What happens when nobody dies anymore? The answer is far from pleasant: Chaos. Absolute, unending chaos that desperately needs to be cleaned up. But before the world can return to balance, the Grim Reaper itself must figure out what went wrong. But you're not alone on your journey through this strange, chaotic world – your trusty sidekick, an ever-loyal pig, will be with you every step of the way. More than just a cute little creature, your companion is vital to your mission to restore the natural order. Are you ready to face the chaos head-on? Then grab your scythe, bring your pink buddy, and dive into a fantastic adventure!

Spindle is an old-school action-adventure that lets you dive into a beautifully handcrafted pixel world. Explore shadowy dungeons, solve intricate puzzles, and use Death's unique powers to outwit the creatures and obstacles in your path. And while the journey of development is soon coming to an end, we can't wait to see players finally getting their hands on the game to start their own journey and become the one and only death, accompanied by a little pig.

Spindle invites you to go on a lovingly hand-crafted journey that's inspired by the games of our childhood, packed with charming characters and beautiful environments. With your scythe sharp and your wits even sharper, explore twisting dungeons filled with cunning foes and clever riddles as you unravel the mystery bit by bit. The deeper you go, the more the shadows seem to watch… ready to find out what's really waiting in the dark?

