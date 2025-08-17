Posted in: Deck13, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: spindle, Wobble Ghost

Spindle Reveals Release Window With New Trailer

What happens when the embodiment of Death and a small pig go off on adventures? Find out in Spindle, which comes out later this year

Article Summary Spindle announces Q4 2025 release window for PC and Nintendo Switch with an exciting new trailer.

Play as a teenage Grim Reaper and their pig sidekick in a world where nobody dies anymore.

Explore a handcrafted pixel world filled with dungeons, puzzles, and unique powers to master.

Restore balance to a chaotic realm and uncover the mysteries behind the end of death itself.

Indie game developer Wobble Ghost and publisher Deck13 have revealed a release window for their upcoming game, Spindle. If you haven't had a chanced to check this game out, this is a retro action-adventure title that has you take on the ever important role of Death, looking like what the Grim Reaper might be if they were a teenager. Along with a small pig as a sidekick, who you will occasionally also play as, you'll go off on your own little adventures in a world where people don't seem to die anymore. You can check out the latest trailer here as the game is currently being eyes for a Q4 2025 release on PC platforms, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

Spindle

What happens when nobody dies anymore? The answer is far from pleasant: Chaos. Absolute, unending chaos that desperately needs to be cleaned up. But before the world can return to balance, the Grim Reaper itself must figure out what went wrong. But you're not alone on your journey through this strange, chaotic world – your trusty sidekick, an ever-loyal pig, will be with you every step of the way. More than just a cute little creature, your companion is vital to your mission to restore the natural order. Are you ready to face the chaos head-on? Then grab your scythe, bring your pink buddy, and dive into a fantastic adventure!

Spindle is an old school action-adventure that lets you dive into a beautifully handcrafted pixel world. Explore shadowy dungeons, solve intricate puzzles, and use Death's unique powers to outwit the creatures and obstacles in your path. And while the journey of development is soon coming to an end, we can't wait to see players finally getting their hands on the game to start their own journey and become the one and only death, accompanied by a little pig.

