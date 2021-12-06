Spiritfarer's Final Free "Jackie & Daria" Update To Release Next Week

The folks over at Thunder Lotus have revealed that they're releasing one final update for Spiritfarer as a final goodbye to the game. Ever since it was introduced, fans have been enjoying the story being told in this heartwarming management title that revolves around what lays ahead for the spirit after they die. Trekking along as ferry master to the deceased Stella whose boat explores the world while slowly being built by the very spirits she cars for before finally releasing them into the afterlife. The last update will add two new passengers to your vessel, each with their own unique story that you'll need to help navigate while finding comfort before they can continue. The update will be added to the game on December 13th, but until then, here's a teaser trailer revealing more about them.

This third and final free update planned for Spiritfarer this year is also its largest. In the Jackie and Daria Update, our heroine Stella sets sail for a new island where she'll discover a dilapidated hospital and two new spirits: the caretaker Jackie, and Daria, his main patient. Stella's care and efforts will help soothe a troubled mind and bring the facility back to its former glory. Additionally, the update adds a new platforming event, as well as new upgrades for the ferry. "We've saved the best for last," said Spiritfarer Creative Director Nicolas Guérin. "The team was unanimous in their desire to make the game's final update something special, and I feel they've really pulled out all the stops here. The Jackie and Daria Update is a lovely curtain call for Spiritfarer as well as a great show of gratitude to the fans who've supported us since the day we announced the project. We hope they enjoy taking one final voyage with us!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Spiritfarer Jackie & Daria Update Trailer (ESRB) (https://youtu.be/aVbhDBYadPo)