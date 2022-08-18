Spitfire Interactive Reveals New Strategy RPG Capes

Brand new indie studio Spitfire Interactive has revealed their first game with an all-new strategy RPG they're calling Capes. created by key members of Defiant Development who took part in making Hands of Fate, the team has come together for a brand new venture and they're going a little old-school with it. If you love superhero titles, this will be right up your alley as this is a gritty superpowered turn-based strategy RPG in which a world filled with villains will meet a new team of icons looking to bring down the forces of evil. They're aiming to release the game in Q1 2023, but for now, enjoy the trailer!

Return to the Golden Age where heroes saved the day for fame and glory and villains concocted schemes in glorified games of cops and robbers… until it wasn't fun anymore. One dark day, the villains truly won, brutally wiping humanity's protectors off the face of the planet. After nearly two decades of villains running the world and instilling a fear of superpowers, a new generation of heroes are ready to stop the filth of crime from spreading or die trying.

Take center stage in turn-based tactical battles, rescuing reluctant citizens trapped by dangerous debris, each in different situations best handled by specific units. Traverse the battlefield on foot or via teleportation to draw the attention of goons and create openings for teammates. Upgrade efficiencies and stats after each mission, before readying for the next bout.

Combine superpowers to create iconic strategies worthy of their own comic book panel, like slinging a spiky-crystal-covered powerhouse head-first into a villain's chest. Character diversity is at the forefront of Capes throughout its modern take on classic comic tropes. Not just in powers, but in the heroes themselves to showcase a variety of ethnicities, genders, hopes, and dreams. The future is in the hands of the nascent youth as they work together to fight against the overwhelming odds of the generation before them.