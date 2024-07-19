Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Splatoon 3, Video Games | Tagged: Splatoon

Splatoon 3 Will Launch Laugest Splatfest This September

Nintendo has announced a new event for Splatoon 3, as they are planning the biggest Splatfest to date with The Grand Festival.

Article Summary Splatoon 3's biggest Splatfest, The Grand Festival, starts on September 12.

Special appearances by Deep Cut, Squid Sisters, and Off the Hook.

Exclusive Splatoon 3 amiibo figures and DLC Side Order launching September 5.

Limited edition merch: T-shirts and wristbands details on My Nintendo soon.

Nintendo has revealed its plans for what they're claiming will be the biggest Splatfest of all time, as The Grand Festival will arrive in Splatoon 3 this September. This all-new in-game event will kick off on September 12 at 5 pm PT and run until September 15 at the same time. The three-day festival will feature music, an ink-splashed competition, and other events for "community fun." You will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to participate, and they're also selling amiibo figures and special shirts and wristbands outside the game for added fun and benefits. We have more details about it below.

Splatoon 3 – The Grand Festival

That's right – this time, it's not just Anarchy Splatcast hosts Deep Cut who is getting in on the act! All three idol groups – Deep Cut, Squid Sisters and Off the Hook – will be performing during the event as players try to answer the impossible question, "Which is the most important to you: Past, Present or Future?" So get ready to explore the festival grounds during the 72-hour Splatfest because who knows what other surprises might be in store? Plus, what music fest would be complete without physical merch? On September 5, you can snag new amiibo figures featuring the Squid Sisters and Off the Hook as they appear in the Splatoon 3 story mode and the paid DLC, Side Order!

And keep an eye out for limited edition event-themed T-shirts and My Nintendo wristbands – there will be more details to come on the My Nintendo site, so be sure to check in as September approaches. And if you want to learn more about the event headliners Deep Cut, Squid Sisters, and Off the Hook, check out this interview with the bands. New amiibo, new musical experiences and a blow-out Splatfest to decide the fate of the Past, Present and Future?

