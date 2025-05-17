Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1047 Games, Splitgate 2

Splitgate 2 Reveals New Map Creator Ahead Of Open Beta

Check out the latest trailer for Splitgate 2, as they show off the game's map editor and its capabilities before they start the Open Beta

Article Summary Splitgate 2 reveals The Lab, a powerful in-game map creator, in a brand-new gameplay trailer.

Open Beta for Splitgate 2 launches May 22, inviting fans to experience creative level design tools.

Compete as elite Aces in 4v4 portal combat with customizable weapons and faction-based abilities.

Master portals, dynamic abilities, and teamwork in futuristic, objective-focused shooter battles.

Indie game developer and publisher 1047 Games dropped another new trailer this week for Splitgate 2, showing off the game's map creator option. The Lab, as they call it, will practically let you make anything you wish using the in-game assets, as the video shows off the capabilities to make a sprawling level however you see fit. This is, by far, one of the coolest aspects of the game that we have seen since it was announced, and might just be the thing that helps boost it among players both new and familiar with it, as you'll be able to design insane levels with the use of the teleport mechanic. Enjoy the trailer as the game's Open Beta launches on May 22.

Splitgate 2

Ready to step into the spotlight? Eager to hear 100,000 fans screaming your name? Seeking fame and admiration? Then join the Sol Splitgate League, where the future is bright–it takes a team to bring home victory, but only one person can top the leaderboard. Play together. Stand alone. Suit up and portal into the action as an elite Ace in Splitgate 2, a 4v4 free-to-play shooter redefining what it takes to be #1. Choose your faction, customize your weapons, master your portal skills, and play with friends as you compete for glory in a galactic arena.

Dominate the arena with the ultimate tool–a portal gun. Turn the tide of battle with multi-dimensional combat through portals to flank your foe, or utilize futuristic physics to launch yourself for a jaw-dropping aerial kill. This is the future of Splitgate, bringing fast-paced portal gunplay with objective-based game modes and distinctive futuristic maps. Grow your skills as you unlock new capabilities for each Faction, upgrade your weapons, and maximize your loadout potential.

Dash around the battlefield as the agile Aeros, control the chaos as the tactical and time-manipulating Meridian, or run in guns blazing with Sabrask's raw power. Utilize dynamic abilities and diverse weapons to your advantage and playstyle. Mix and match factions to build the ultimate team. Recruit your friends and compete for the respect of the entire galaxy. Take control of the Hotzone while your friends hold off enemies portalling in from all sides. Stand together and steamroll your opponents to win the match and claim victory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!