SpongeBob SquarePants Has Been Added To Madden NFL 21

Probably one of the strangest additions you'll see come to Madden NFL 21, Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants is now a part of the game. EA Sports and the network have teamed up to bring one of the most ridiculous crossovers to the game as you will be playing on a SpongeBob-themed field in The Yard, along with special Nickelodeon outfits that throw in a bit of that classic splash orange look and feel to the game. You'll also be seeing some of it in real life as the NFL Wild Card Game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints will be broadcast live for the first time on their channel on Sunday, January 10th at 4:40pm ET. Be ready to see a lot of weird things take place during that airing.

This first of its kind collaboration in Madden NFL, highlighted by a variety of content, in-game gear and more, inspired by the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants animated series, allows EA SPORTS and Nickelodeon to blend football and fantasy to entertain both gamers and SpongeBob SquarePants fans alike. In The Yard, players will discover new ways to play in SpongeBob Reef-top field with brand-new challenges including The Flying Dutchman's Ghostly Grab, Sandy's Rocket Arm Rally, and The Goo Lagoon Bowl. Players who take on the challenges can earn Nickelodeon content, including gear inspired by fan-favorite characters from SpongeBob SquarePants. Gear paying homage to the sponge himself, SpongeBob SquarePants, is available in-game now with more gear inspired by Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks, Plankton and Mr. Krabs added to Madden NFL 21 in the coming weeks. Fans can also tune in this Sunday at 4:40 pm ET to catch a special broadcast of the Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints on Nickelodeon.

