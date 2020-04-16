SpongeBob SquarePants Rehydrated Game Set To Be Released In June

THQ Nordic announced today that they now have an official release date for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. The company revealed this morning that the game will be released on June 23rd, 2020 for PC and all three major consoles, along with the option to pre-order. The company has been surprisingly quiet about this one, considering how popular the game is as well as the series in general. But beyond the initial announcement at E3 2019 and the reveal of the special editions, which you can read about below, we've seen very little from the devs about the game. In fact, the trailer we have for you today is the best look at it we've seen. Enjoy it as we have to wait two more months for the game.
"Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!"
FEATURES
- Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills
- Thwart Plankton's evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of wacky robots
- Meet countless characters from the beloved series
REMAKE FEATURES
- Faithful remake of one of the best SpongeBob games ever created
- High-end visuals, modern resolutions and carefully polished gameplay
- Brand new horde mode multiplayer for up to two players, online and offline
- Restored content that was cut from the original game like the Robo Squidward boss fight and more
SpongeBob SquarePants Shiny Edition
Content:
- An 8"/20cm SpongeBob Figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue
- Wallstickers
- 6 Lithographs
- SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks
- The Game itself
SRP: $149.99
SpongeBob SquarePants F.U.N. Edition
Content:
- An 8"/20cm SpongeBob Figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue
- A 7"/18cm Figurine of Patrick
- The Sandy 8"/20cm Figurine
- Wallstickers
- A set of Tiki Keyrings
- 6 Lithographs
- SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks
- The Game itself