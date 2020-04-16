SpongeBob SquarePants Rehydrated Game Set To Be Released In June

THQ Nordic announced today that they now have an official release date for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. The company revealed this morning that the game will be released on June 23rd, 2020 for PC and all three major consoles, along with the option to pre-order. The company has been surprisingly quiet about this one, considering how popular the game is as well as the series in general. But beyond the initial announcement at E3 2019 and the reveal of the special editions, which you can read about below, we've seen very little from the devs about the game. In fact, the trailer we have for you today is the best look at it we've seen. Enjoy it as we have to wait two more months for the game.

"Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!"

FEATURES

Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills

Thwart Plankton's evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of wacky robots

Meet countless characters from the beloved series

REMAKE FEATURES

Faithful remake of one of the best SpongeBob games ever created

High-end visuals, modern resolutions and carefully polished gameplay

Brand new horde mode multiplayer for up to two players, online and offline

Restored content that was cut from the original game like the Robo Squidward boss fight and more

SpongeBob SquarePants Shiny Edition

Content:

An 8"/20cm SpongeBob Figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue

Wallstickers

6 Lithographs

SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks

The Game itself

SRP: $149.99

SpongeBob SquarePants F.U.N. Edition

Content:

An 8"/20cm SpongeBob Figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue

A 7"/18cm Figurine of Patrick

The Sandy 8"/20cm Figurine

Wallstickers

A set of Tiki Keyrings

6 Lithographs

SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks

The Game itself