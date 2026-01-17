Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Second Stage Studio, Sprint City

Sprint City Drops New Trailer With Release Window

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming speedrunning title Sprint City, as the devs provide some idea of when it will launch

Article Summary Sprint City drops a new trailer revealing a Q1 2026 release window for the speedrunning game.

Developed by SpeedRunners creators, Sprint City brings intense parkour-style racing action.

Race, wall-run, and grapple through a solarpunk city with seamless multiplayer and free browser invites.

Customize your look, explore open districts, and top leaderboards with fast, fluid gameplay mechanics.

Indie game developer and publisher Second Stage Studio released a new trailer this week for Sprint City, offering a small hint at when the game will launch. As you may recall, this game is being made by many of the devs who created and worked on SpeedRunners, as this title is their own spiritual successor to the first game. The latest trailer, which we have for you here, shows off New Game+ as well as more gameplay, along with the news it will launch sometime in Q1 2026. But no hard date was confirmed.

Sprint City

Designed with speed, flow, and mastery in mind, Sprint City drops players into a solarpunk city where wheels don't exist and on-foot movement is king. Built on a single shared world, the game connects nearby players seamlessly, while parties stay linked as they explore the city. Game owners can also invite several friends to join as guests via their browser and play for free, so grab your friends and take on intense time-based challenges, or go at your own pace and craft the perfect line through the city!

Built for Speed: Tight, responsive controls make every sprint, jump, and swing feel fast, fluid, and addictive.

Parkour Momentum: Wall-run, grapple, and chain together stylish freerunning moves to keep your speed alive and outrun anyone else in the city.

Multiplayer That Moves: Race or free-roam with other players online, and challenge others throughout the world to climb the leaderboards.

Play on Steam or party up via browser play: Jump in with other players on Steam, or party up and invite several friends to join for free via their browser.

Urban Playground: Discover and explore open districts packed with shortcuts, rooftops, and hidden routes built for honing that perfect line.

Style Your Look: Unlock new gear and change up your look in between races.

Soundtrack With Flow: Get your heart racing with a playlist of original, high-tempo tunes.

