Squad-Based 40v40 Shooter '83 Pushed Back to Early 2026

Developers for the squad-based shooter game '83 announced this week they have pushed the game's release back into early next year

Blue Dot Games focuses on refining core systems and fundamentals before adding more content for '83

'83 drops players into a tactical NATO vs. Warsaw Pact Cold War setting with accessible, realistic gameplay

Matches last 30-40 minutes, emphasizing teamwork, smart tactics, and quick action without sacrificing realism

Indie game developer and publisher Blue Dot Games has revealed that their new squad-based 40v40 shooter title, '83, is being pushed back to next year for release. The team sent out the brief statement you see here, letting fans know they'd have to wait until Early 2026 to play the game. The delay stems from feedback they received from the demo, and that changes would need to be made.

"Since Steam Next Fest, we've been heads-down, focused on digging through your feedback, analysing performance data, and turning that insight into action," said Tony Gillham, CEO at Blue Dot Games. "The response from the community has been vital, and we want to thank you for taking the time to play, review, and help shape the future of the game. Our priority since the demo has been clear: focus on the fundamentals. That means getting core systems feeling right and stable before we move on to lots of new content."

It's 1983. The tensions between NATO and the USSR have reached their breaking point, and the Cold War has quickly turned into an all-out conflict across Europe. Take the side of NATO or Warsaw Pact forces in an authentic, realistic, yet accessible online first-person tactical shooter. Welcome to '83! When we say that '83 is a spiritual successor to the Rising Storm series, it's not only the accessible realism approach that makes '83 worth that title. Members of our team have worked on all previous Rising Storm titles and also on the Red Orchestra franchise. Some of us have been in the biz of developing accessible realism games for the past 15 years. It's just what we do best.

'83 is mindful of your time. It skips the dull parts commonly present in realistic games, takes you to action fast, but does not neglect the lethality of war. You can absolutely still die fast, but should that happen, you're back in business within a minute or two. You might want to avoid the dying though, your squad needs you and every death matters, as the matches are only 30-40 minutes long!The ta ctical aspect of '83 lies in the objective focused flow of every match that simply requires teamwork to win. Clutch situations when capturing key objectives on the map can be solved with smart flanks, diversions, or well-timed fire missions, all coordinated across multiple squads within a team.

