Square Enix Drops Two Trailers Ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025

Check out two new trailers for The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales and Octopath Traveler 0 ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025

Article Summary Square Enix releases two new trailers ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025, building anticipation for fans.

Octopath Traveler 0 features HD-2D visuals, character creation, town building, and a divine rings saga.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales debuts with action RPG gameplay and strategic fairy support.

Switch 2 users can download a free demo of The Adventures of Elliot before the game's full event showcase.

Square Enix decided to do trailer reveals ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025, as we got a look at The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales and Octopath Traveler 0. This is basically a better look at both titles ahead of the event in Tokyo this weekend, where both will be on display to check out. What's more, those interested in Adventures of Elliot can try a free demo on the Switch 2 right now. Enjoy both trailers and info for both titles here!

Octopath Traveler 0

Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the Octopath Traveler series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra. Enjoy familiar features such as the series' HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG; the player's ability to roleplay using Path Actions of their choice; and the Break and Boost system that can turn the tide of battle. Additionally, brand-new features such as character creation and town building allow you to create your own character and restore your hometown.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

A brand-new action RPG from the creators of Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales combines stunning HD-2D visuals and exciting action-adventure gameplay for the first time! In a corner of a continent overrun with beast tribes, the Kingdom of Huther is humanity's sole bastion, kept safe by a magic barrier. After the discovery of heretofore unknown ruins, the adventurer Elliot and his fairy sidekick Faie brave the dangers outside the kingdom on a journey spanning not only the continent, but its thousand-year history. Open new paths as you explore this untamed continent and reveal the world's mysterious history. Enjoy intuitive and rewarding action-based battle with a healthy dose of strategic support abilities from a fairy. Herein are intertwined the fates of one adventurer and one fairy. It is time to unravel the threads of history.

