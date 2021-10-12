Square Enix Officially Launches Circuit Superstars

Square Enix along with developer Original Fire Games has officially released Circuit Superstars this week for PC and consoles. Not really known for racing titles, this is SE's take on the genre as you hit the track with multiple types of cars and courses. Switching from high-speed carts to F1-type racers to traditional lightweight roadsters, you'll be going through a ton of challenges in these miniaturized versions from high above the track. The game is on Steam for PC and Xbox consoles right now, while PlayStation and Nintendo Switch versions are on the way soon.

The game has launched with a special, free Top Gear DLC that offers players the opportunity to race their heroes on the iconic Top Gear Test Track. The track includes the Top Gear 'Time Attack' feature, giving players the unique opportunity to take to the track in a special Stig costume and perfect their racing lines against: Lando Norris, Romain Grosjean, Jamie Chadwick, Sam Bird, Steve "SuperGT" Brown, Charlie Martin, Jimmy Broadbent, Catie Munnings, Aarava and Conor Daly.

Racers will have access to the garage of their dreams, packed with 12 vehicles ready to compete on any of the 19 different tracks available, set in 13 vibrant locations. Players can enjoy a range of customisable liveries for both driver and cars, in addition to helmets and victory celebrations which can be unlocked by levelling up. There's a racing style for everyone, with multiple motorsport disciplines represented in the game including Rallycross, Open wheel single-seaters, Trucks, GT racing and many more – and plenty more free content to come in the future!

Starting out is simple… but learning the nuances of each car's unique handling and finding the best racing line around the corners of each track will be challenging. With the option of fuel usage, tire degradation and racing damage, even a good pit stop strategy could make the difference between hero and zero. Feel the rubber bite into the road as you pass the start/finish line and dive, with brakes squealing, into the first corner!