Square Enix Reveals Details For Marvel's Avengers 1.05 Update

Square Enix already has a major update for Marvel's Avengers that goes across both the PS4 and Xbox One as well as PC. The devs released patch notes for the game based on all of the work players had been doing during the Early Access and beta periods of the game. When you get the game, this should now be one of the key downloads you get as part of the first patches. You can see all of the changes that it makes below as the game is now available. We'll have our own review of it shortly.

Marvel's Avengers on PC: Implemented work-around for NVIDIA 10-series driver problem that was causing crashes when using ALT-TAB, ALT-ENTER, and other situations.

Enabling Steam Cloud to allow you to easily synchronize your save-games between multiple PCs.

Fixed a problem that caused some players to be unable to throw rocks as Hulk or to shoot as Iron Man.

Fix for a DEVICE_HUNG crash some users experienced in the sewers.

Various other stability improvements. PS4: Backup Save: Available in the Settings menu, this feature backs up your save files. Your progress will be saved every hour. If you run into any issues with a corrupted save file, this can potentially help retrieve and revert to a different save file. Please note: This may not work for everyone, and will not address issues with save files that existed prior to this patch.

Fixed an issue where the Square Enix Members interface would appear too frequently.

Network improvements

Last Avenger Standing now works as desired when characters switch out. Xbox One: Various UI Improvements

Save Game optimizations

Fixed issues with Exotic Artifact abilities

Addressed character model bugs with young Kamala and Thor

Fixed an issue where achievements would sometimes not work