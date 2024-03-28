Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Square Enix Reveals Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Documentary Series

Square Enix will be pulling back the curtain and showing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth fans how the game was made in a new documentary series.

Article Summary Square Enix launches a documentary showcasing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's creation.

The series includes 4 episodes featuring interviews with developers and voice actors.

Fans get exclusive insights into the game’s world, characters, and behind-the-scenes secrets.

Documentary offers a deep dive with creators, from directors to translators and voice talent.

Square Enix has decided to launch a special documentary series for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, giving fans and players a look at how the game was made. This is about as all-out as you're probably going to get from the company, as they released four episodes today, interviewing dozens of people involved with the game's production. You can check out the first episode above, which will lead you to the others, as we have finer details about what the series will show you below.

Inside Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

In this four-part documentary series, dive deep into the creation of this new, standalone RPG with candid insights and never-before-heard stories from a lineup of the series' directors, artists, designers and voice talent. This series offers fans and newcomers a backstage pass to hear secrets about the game's vast and vibrant world, the powerful bonds between party members and the rich, multi-faceted stories and quests that await in this legendary adventure. Across the four episodes, the documentary features interviews with:

Naoki Hamaguchi (Director)

Yoshinori Kitase (Producer)

Tetsuya Nomura (Creative Director)

Makoto Ise (Sound Director)

Keiji Kawamori (Music Supervisor)

Mitsuto Suzuki (Composer)

Takako Miyake (Environment Director)

Iichiro Yamaguchi (Lighting Director)

Shintaro Takai (Art Director)

Mizushi Sugawara (Environment Artwork Supervisor)

Teruki Endo (Battle Director)

Motomu Toriyama (Co-Director)

Kazushige Nojima (STELLAVISTA LTD.) (Story & Scenario)

Dai Suzuki (Main Character Modeler & Lead Character Artist)

Hiroyuki Yamaji (Animation Director (Battle))

Hidekazu Miyake (Cutscene Director)

Junichi Hayashi (Cutscene Co-Director)

Akira Iwasawa (Facial Director)

Cody Christian (Voice of Cloud Strife)

Britt Baron (Voice of Tifa Lockhart)

Briana White (Voice of Aerith Gainsborough)

John Eric Bentley (Voice of Barret Wallace)

Max Mittelman (Voice of Red XIII)

Suzie Yeung (Voice of Yuffie Kisaragi)

Matthew Mercer (Voice of Vincent Valentine)

Caleb Pierce (Voice of Zack Fair)

Eri Asano (Localization Producer)

Ben Sabin (English Translator)

Laurent Sautière (French Translator)

Diana Kawamata (German Translator)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!