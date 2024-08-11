Posted in: Conventions, D23, Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Absolute Doom, disney, marvel

Disney Reveals Some Of Their Fortnite Crossover Content at D23

After being teased months ago, Disney finally revealed some of their plans for Fortnite at D23 with a giant Marvel battle royale

Article Summary Disney and Epic Games reveal Marvel content for Fortnite Chapter 5 - Season 4 at D23.

Epic trailer showcases Fortnite-Marvel character crossovers and new map location Doomstadt.

New crossover events announced: Disney Villains, The Incredibles, Star Wars, and X-Men skins.

Epic Games remains silent on details, with no blog post or release date for Absolute Doom.

During D23 last night, as part of the Disney Horizons presentation, Disney and Epic Games came together to reveal some of the Fortnite content on the way for their latest massive collaboration, starting with the next season. Marvel will now play a heavy role in Chapter 5 – Season 4, as they will take over the game for an epic battle royale story called Absolute Doom. In what is probably the most epic trailer they've made in a while (which you can check out above), we see several Fortnite characters team up and even have merging crossovers (like the melding of Peely with Wolverine) with dozens of Marvel characters in what will be a battle of good versus evil this coming season. It looks like the map will get a new location as Doctor Doom brings Doomstadt to the island,

We also learned in the presentation there would be several crossover events for other Disney properties, including Disney Villains, The Incredibles, more Star Wars content, new X-Men skins (which went live yesterday night), and the giant theme park reveal that shockingly was barely talked about yesterday evening. However, the mind-boggling part to all of this content being revealed is that beyond some social media posts, Epic Games has posted ZERO details about any of these announcements, not even making a news post on their blog about it. (At least, at the time in which we're writing this up) At this point, we can only attribute it to the company's paranoia that somebody was going to leak something. They couldn't even give us a proper release date for Absolute Doom in the trailer to look forward to.

We'll keep an eye out for further details and more Marvel/Disney content to come, but if history has taught us anything about new Fortnite seasons, it's that none of us will learn anything until it's already been launched.

