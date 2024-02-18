Posted in: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix Reveals Mobile Events Throughout February 2024

Square Enix dropped new info on some mobile events happening in their games for the rest of February, which you can play right now.

New characters and tournaments arrive in Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe offers new summons and a Happy Lunar New Year Login Bonus.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius celebrates Lunar New Year with free summons and new rewards.

Square Enix dropped a new set of updates this week for what they have going on in their mobile games for the rest of February 2024. There aren't a ton this time, and the month is more than halfway over, but they have some stuff for you to check out right now. The only thing not listed here is the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis crossover, which we covered a few days ago. Have fun playing these games!

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

A brand-new Arena Champion and event debuts in Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent with the arrival of Hammy and the newly added Hammy Cup Tourney! This month, players who take on and defeat Hammy can look forward to adding this ice-based scholar to their team!

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

Now until February 19th, players can join The Radiant Vacation Celebrations Round 1 and receive two new summons: Romancing Festival Anya and Romancing Festival Liam. Players who complete all of the Radiant Vacation Celebration Round 1 missions will earn 3,000 jewels. Players can also take part in the Happy Lunar New Year Login Bonus and receive up to 2,000 jewels for maintaining their login streak.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

In celebration of The Lunar New Year, there will be a Weekly Free 10 Summon for a limited time! Lunar New Year 2024 Login Bonus event brings new rewards to players, including NV Guaranteed 10+1 Summon Ticket(3★/4★/5★/NV), VIP coins, two Guaranteed Ticket (5★/NV), up to 1,500 Lapis, and more. The new Global Original Unit Divine Archer Ang is released alongside the Archer's Legacy Vision Card. Players will also have the chance to power up their unit with the global original Vision Card, Best in the Land, by completing the appropriate step-up summon.

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Starting February 15, players have the chance to obtain the new Shadowlynx the Crystalborn unit who appears in the new Warrior of Crystal story, and also have the chance to obtain "A Blessed Sun Rises" Vision Card. "Elder Awakening", a new Vision Card awakening also begins where players can increase Vision Card stats even further. Additionally, players can receive up to 150 free 10x Summons in celebration of 15 million downloads once a day from February 15 until February 29! Make sure to take advantage of the new story and features, and also to celebrate the Lunar New Year, enjoy a free 10 consecutive summons with 1 guaranteed UR slot for up to 100 consecutive summons once a day from February 8 until February 17.

