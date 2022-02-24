Square Enix Reveals Plans For NieR Re[in]carnation One Year Event

Square Enix is going to be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the mobile RPG NieR Re[in]carnation with some special plans for the next few weeks. The game is also celebrating the fact that it has surpassed 15 million downloads, which has currently given it a healthy playerbase, so those players will be getting a little something extra to celebrate. For a limited time, you'll be able to participate in collaboration and anniversary quests, receive free gacha when you log in, and redeem Medals for event-exclusive rewards. We have a rundown of what you can do right now as we wait to see what some of the surprises will be.

Until March 9, NieR Re[in]carnation players can jump into the following 1st Anniversary Celebration activities: 1st Anniversary "Record: Foundation of Fortune" Event Quests – Explore an exclusive storyline, which is available to all players who have completed Chapter 2 of the Main Scenario, as well as complete quest battles to receive Foundation of Fortune Medals, which can be exchanged to obtain new character and weapon sets, and various materials. In the event quest, players will also find a new costume for the Child Soldier Lars, entitled "Celebratory Soldier."

