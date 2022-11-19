Square Enix Shows Off More Of Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion

Square Enix decided to show off more of Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion to prove the game is more than a remake. Essentially, this latest trailer and everything tied to it is more of a promotional plea to players to check the game out for more than just being a rehash of a previous game already out from years ago. Being set up as a prequel to the primary story of Final Fantasy VII, we get introduced to Zack as well as a number of familiar faces when they were a part of SOLDIER, giving insight as to what takes place years later in a conflict between two of the primary character of this series. You can check out more about the game below as this one will drop on December 13th, 2022.

"The story of Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion begins seven years before the events of Final Fantasy VII and follows Zack Fair, a young Shinra SOLDIER operative. As his adventure unfolds, he discovers the dark secrets of Shinra's experiments and the monsters they create. 15 years after the release of the PlayStation Portable exclusive original game, Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion features a complete HD graphics overhaul, a newly arranged soundtrack, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, and an updated combat system. Square Enix also revealed an infographic that details the resolution and framerate that each version of Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion delivers: crisp 4K resolution on both PS5 and Xbox Series X (that's about 63 times more pixels than on PSP!) and a maximum of 120 Frames per second on PC for an, even more, fluid experience."

"This is more than a remaster, a game that crosses generations and platforms," said Executive Producer Yoshinori Kitase. "We are very proud of all the amazing improvements that the dev team has been able to include in Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion."