Square Enix To Release Tactics Ogre Hardcover Art Book

Coming off the heels of the Tactics Ogre: Reborn reveal, Square Enix announced they will be releasing a hardcover art book for the game. As you might suspect from the name, you are getting a complete book of designs and discussions over everything that was created from the tactical role-playing game Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together. This will include detailed images of character art, backgrounds, villages, weapon designs, enemies, primary antagonists, and a number of other details that had not been revealed until now. In essence, you're getting a pretty good retrospective of the game that they really don't go all out for too often. The Art of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together (English translated edition) will be available for pre-order on the Square Enix Store and other major booksellers on August 16, 2022, as you'll be able to get it for $40. The eventual release will officially happen on May 5th, 2023. You can read more about what will be inside down below.

The Art of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together (English translated edition) will feature artist commentary and interviews with legendary lead character designers Akihiko Yoshida, who is best known for his work on Vagrant Story and the Final Fantasy, Tactics Ogre, Bravely Default, and NieR series, and Tsubasa Masao, known for his work on Final Fantasy – The 4 Heroes of Light. Fans can celebrate the creative vision behind a beloved classic of the strategy game genre in this deluxe, hardcover collector's volume, featuring over 200 full-color pages of character art and rough sketches, tarot card designs, background art, pixel art, illustrations and more. Collectors will also appreciate the book's high-quality printing on heavy art stock, a beautiful five-color preprinted case, frosted PVC jacket with gold foil-stamping, and dyed endpapers.



