Square Enix Will Launch Kingdom Hearts On The Epic Game Store

For the first time, the entire Kingdom Hearts series will be coming to PC, and it's happening through the Epic Games Store. For the longest time, these games have basically been PlayStation exclusives, with exceptions to a few titles here and there and the recent addition of KH3. Which on the one hand, great work for Sony. On the other hand, if you don't like PlayStation, you're kind of out of luck in playing these games on a regular basis. Well, all of that will change as multiple games in the franchise will be launched on the Epic Games Store on March 30th, 2021. We're guessing based on the look of each of them in the trailer at the bottom here, each and every single one of them will be presented in their most complete format with whatever updated graphics have come over the years to spruce them up. But all in all, you're going to be getting hundreds of hours of content across 11 titles that make up the "Dark Seeker Saga". We have the complete list of games below along with a quote from the producer about the addition of these games to PC.

"It is truly a great pleasure to bring so many KH adventures to PC gamers around the world," said Producer Ichiro Hazama. "Our collaboration with Epic Games is one that stretches back to the development of KH HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and as part of this ongoing relationship, the team at Epic Games have been incredibly supportive in helping us make this a reality. I'm incredibly excited for so many new players to discover and enjoy the action, magic and friendship of KH on PC." A full list of titles coming to the Epic Games Store is as follows: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom HeartsII Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie) Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory