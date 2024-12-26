Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dee Dee Creations, Maximum Entertainment, Squirrel with a Gun

Squirrel With A Gun Releases New Ratatoskr Update

Squirrel with a Gun has a brand-new update out now, bringing in a new enemy to fight off, along with other improvements and additions

Article Summary Discover the thrilling Ratatoskr Update in Squirrel with a Gun, introducing a new mythical enemy.

Challenge Ratatoskr in a dynamic, enemy-filled platforming adventure with a unique boss battle.

Equip new weapons, including an infinite bullet SMG, to tackle fast-paced, epic battles.

Navigate cyclone debris and utilize shooting skills to deflect attacks from the formidable Ratatoskr.

Dee Dee Creations and publisher Maximum Entertainment recently released a new update for Squirrel with a Gun, as the Ratatoskr Update has some new content for you. The update brings with it a new foe in the form of Ratatoskr, who has transformed the neighborhood into a mythical platforming challenge. You also have some new weapons, new costumes, and a few other additions you'll get a kick out of. You can read more below and check out the trailer above before diving in.

Squirrel with a Gun – Ratatoskr Update

A new rival arrives and joins forces with Mother & Father to destroy the neighborhood! Commanded to whip up a cyclone that wreaks havoc in the neighborhood, Ratatoskr awaits our hero Squirrel atop the debris at the Golden Acorn Tree. Can Squirrel overcome this new challenge and defeat Ratatoskr to save the neighborhood? Tackle the new Super Platforming Challenge as you reach new heights navigating the cyclone debris to take on the new boss. But keep a sharp eye—those pesky agents are very motivated to take you out before you get there! The fight against Ratatoskr is quite unlike the vehicle-based bosses you've faced before.

The mythical squirrel moves fast, has a variety of ranged and melee attacks, and is a considerably smaller target! Fortunately, you will be granted a special SMG with a magazine of infinite bullets for the occasion. Though it is a disputed feature among historians, we wanted our adaptation of Ratatoskr to make use of a horn/tusk in combat. It can use the horn/tusk as a devastating frontal attack, or drill into the ground and burst out from under the player. It can even grow in size and be used as a melee weapon. Our hero squirrel is not one to comprehend intricacies like blocking and dodging, but it definitely knows a thing or two about shooting! Using the gun and quick reflexes, you will be able to block and even deflect attacks back at Ratatoskr.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!