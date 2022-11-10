Squishmallows Receives Its Own Monopoly Game

The Op has another brand of Monopoly game coming out for the holidays as Squishmallows will be getting its own version. To be clear, the version of this game is called Monopoly: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition, and was designed specifically to be released during the holiday season and made to be the ultimate holiday gift for any Squishmallows fan or collector. As you might imagine from this kind of product, everything about the game has been changed to fit inside the world of these characters. Every single property is named after a different character, all of the money is decorated differently, the Chance and Community Chest cards have been adjusted and renamed to fit the game, and the board itself has been given a teal coloring. The rules of the game are still the same, so players who know Monopoly won't have a hard time missing how to play. You can read up a little bit more about it below, but if you're looking to buy, you'll need to go to their website where it will run you $60.

"Squad up with the plushiest version of the classic family game you'll ever play! Monopoly: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition lets players buy, sell, and trade their favorites from the Classic Squad to the Fantasy Squad, including Fifi the Fox and Benny the Bigfoot! This special edition comes with an exclusive 4 Cam the Cat plush to start off your journey, plus custom tokens that represent Squishmallows fun. Set up valuable Squads and Collections to be the last one with Squishcash to win! The game features signature Squishmallows touches in every component, including the classic Railroad properties updated to Rare Edition, Ultra Rare, Special Edition, and Select Series. This special edition includes an exclusive Squishmallows collectible – Cam the Cat Plush, which can only be found in the game!"