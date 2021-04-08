Stadia Makers Unveils Ten New Games Coming To The Platform

Stadia Makers revealed ten new games that will be coming from independent gaming studios that will be making their way to Stadia. If you're not familiar with the program, it was created in partnership with Unity designed to support independent studios. At the moment, it's basically about the only thing around creating original content for the platform after they killed their own in-house studios. There's some interesting titles in here from the first-heard-of games like She Dreams Elsewhere to stuff with famous names on it like Jay & Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch. You can read about all ten here.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is a serial adventure game where you help a duo of investigators crack the supernatural cases and puzzles. Point and click your way through six new cases as you get to the bottom of each mystery.

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator

Hundred Days puts you in charge of managing a small and abandoned winery. From selecting the types of vine you want to grow to naming your final product, every decision of the challenging business of winemaking will be in your hands.

FORECLOSED

FORECLOSED is a narrative-driven action-adventure set in a cyberpunk world filled with action, suspense, and experimental augmentations. Follow the story of Evan Kapnos in this sleek comic book-styled game as he unravels the conspiracy behind his identity foreclosure.

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Figment 2: Creed Valley is an action-adventure game set in the human mind. Nightmares are spreading chaos – make your way through puzzles, musical boss fights, and unique environments.

GRIME

GRIME is a fast and unforgiving action-adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function.

She Dreams Elsewhere

She Dreams Elsewhere is a surreal adventure RPG about dreams and the extent to which they mirror reality. You play as Thalia, an anxiety-ridden, comatose woman on a journey to confront her nightmares.

Merek's Market

Merek's Market is a chaotic crafting game about running a medieval shop. We've all been the one buying weapons and armor from a shop but what is it like to run one?

Death Carnival

Death Carnival is a fast-paced top-down shooter with extreme weapons & online multiplayer mayhem. In a deadly game show, contestants must battle against hordes of monsters and machines for fame and fortune on live TV.

Jay & Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch

Jay & Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch is a colorful side-scrolling tag-team beat-em-up where players swap back and forth between our heroes on the fly or perform special moves simultaneously with a friend.

Skyclimbers

Build your kingdom, choose your class, and tame monsters in this multiplayer city-building and open-world action RPG that takes place in a procedurally generated anime-themed metaverse.