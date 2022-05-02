Star Citizen's Latest Updates Adds An Economic Expansion

Cloud Imperium Games has released a new update into Star Citizen this week as the Early Access version gets an economic expansion. The Alpha 3.17 update, which is being called Fueling Fortunes, features more ways to make cash in the galaxy without having to do a ton of heavy lifting. But it will still require work. One of the biggest additions is being able to sell to NPCs, as you now have a wider base for goods and trade at multiple points. You can read all of the details below, and check out the complete patch notes here, as the update is now live.

Ship-to-ship Refueling: The MISC Starfarer can now refuel stranded ships or top off fuel tanks before a long voyage. Pilots can charge the recipients for the fuel and service, creating a new money-making profession in the 'verse.

Selling to NPCs: NPC vendors and stores are now greater participants in the economy, and players can sell weapons, armor, and other looted items for UEC.

Mining Gadgets: Take asteroid mining to new depths! Mining gadgets can be placed on asteroids with a variety of effects such as making the asteroid easier to break apart or increasing the quantity of mineable minerals.

Lorville Hospital: The Maria Pure of Heart hospital has been added to the Hurston Dynamics company town of Lorville, welcoming in new patients. Pilots can now access hospitals in all landing zones of the Stanton system.

Interactive River Tech: With the implementation of river tech complete, the first interactive river has been added to Star Citizen and can be found on microTech. Pilots can glide over the water in search of harvestable resources, or go for a stroll through the water for a different perspective on the 'verse (helmet required).

MISC Hull A: The "entry level" of the MISC Hull line of commerce-grade cargo ships is ready to kick-start a pilot's career in space-trucking with its unique, expandable arm tech for carrying large commercial cargo containers. As with the larger Hull ships in its series, the MISC Hull A is designed to do one thing – haul lots of cargo. With the ability to land planet-side even when fully loaded, it's the perfect vehicle for enterprising station-to-orbit cargo captains throughout the 'verse.