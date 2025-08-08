Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ethereal Fish Studio, Indie Herb Games, Star Fire: Eternal Cycle

Star Fire: Eternal Cycle Will Release a New Demo This Weekend

You can check out an early build of Star Fire: Eternal Cycle this weekend, as the game will be getting a free demo on Steam

Battle alien enemies in a roguelite world, wielding dynamic weapons and elemental BugCore powers.

Try two of eight powerful weapons in the action-packed demo, including Flamethrower and Lightning Fist.

Experience randomized stages, diverse biomes, build variety, and unlockable upgrades every run.

Indie game developer Ethereal Fish Studio and publisher Indie Herb Games have confirmed that Star Fire: Eternal Cycle will have a free demo this weekend. Starting on Saturday, August 9, you will be able to play a new demo showing off the latest build of the game, completely free to download on Steam. This is basically their teaser for what's to come, as they plan to release it sometime this Fall. With the news came a new trailer giving you a preview of the demo, which you can check out here.

Star Fire: Eternal Cycle

Level up the chaos, and vanquish alien enemies as a decisive striker in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Wield a selection of dynamic weapons with distinct combat styles, and level up mid-battle, unlocking powerful upgrades on the fly. Unleash rapid punches in tight quarters with Lightning Fist, sweep through clustered enemies swinging Golden Axe, and blast foes apart with hurricane bursts from the Cyclone Cannon. Dive into the adrenaline-charged new demo today, brandishing two of the eight planned weapons, including Flamethrower and Lightning Fist.

Harness the BugCores system to unleash game-changing elemental powers, like the enemy-freezing Frost Aura, the defense-boosting Absolute Shield, and the close-range zapping Thunder Orbs. Test BugCore combinations for flexible character builds, tailored to distinct individual playstyles. Dash through a variety of sci-fi-inspired biomes, including Vault Tec, Desert of Death, and Lava Volcano. Gather equipment sets to unlock a range of bonuses, from increased weapon damage to new abilities like Flame Ring. Mix and match weapons, synthesize BugCores, and combine gear sets to defeat every alien, humanoid, zombie, and cyborg that stands in the way.

Every stage, every loadout, every enemy lineup is different. With randomized skills and branching paths, no two runs play the same — keeping things fresh, surprising, and addictive. Elemental Mayhem & Build Variety : With eight elemental types, multiple primary and secondary weapons, and a wide range of hero abilities, each run gives you the freedom to try something new. Customize your gear, mix elements, and develop a combat style that feels right for you.

With eight elemental types, multiple primary and secondary weapons, and a wide range of hero abilities, each run gives you the freedom to try something new. Customize your gear, mix elements, and develop a combat style that feels right for you. Surprises Around Every Corner : Secret rooms. Random events. Weird mini-challenges. There's always something unexpected waiting — and often, it pays off big.

Secret rooms. Random events. Weird mini-challenges. There's always something unexpected waiting — and often, it pays off big. Unlock More with Every Run: Collect resources from each playthrough to unlock badass new skins, powerful weapons, and permanent upgrades that crank up the chaos every time you play.

