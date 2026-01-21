Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Adventures, TTRPG

Star Trek Adventures Announces New Species Sourcebook

Learn more about not just alien life but different species in the Star Trek Adventures universe as the Species Sourcebook is up for pre-order

Article Summary Star Trek Adventures unveils the Species Sourcebook, now available for pre-order from Modiphius Entertainment

Features 60 new alien species templates with unique abilities, traits, and in-depth character options

Includes over 120 new talents, plus guidelines for creating original Star Trek alien species in campaigns

Offers expanded rules for androids, holograms, liberated Borg, and other iconic Star Trek characters

Modiphius Entertainment has revealed the latest addition to Star Trek Adventures Second Edition, as you can now pre-order the Species Sourcebook. This is a new 132-page full-color, hardcover book that features not just the various aliens you'll come in contact with, but a ton of creatures and other species roaming around the galaxy that you can add to any adventure. We have more details below as it's up for pre-order now for about $55, set to be released this April.

Star Trek Adventures – Species Sourcebook

The Species Sourcebook enables Star Trek Adventures gamemasters and players to learn more about the myriad species present in the Star Trek Universe and to use those species to populate their main crew and expanded cast of non-player characters. Characters of every department, from Command to Medical, can apply the new species templates, game mechanics, and character options to deepen their gameplay experience. No matter the composition of your crew, this guide provides the means for you and your crew to play a wide range of alien species from every corner of the Galaxy. With Star Trek celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Modiphius is celebrating the diversity of life in all of their infinite combinations. Releasing in April, it is available to pre-order for £40 / $54 / €48 from the Modiphius webstore.

Sixty new alien species templates, each including a summary, sample values, attribute modifiers, traits, unique abilities, and many other details relevant to each species.

More than 120 new species talents to be used with the species contained in this book or adapted for use with any other Star Trek Adventures species or your own original creations.

Guidance and mechanics for creating your own original Star Trek species for use in your campaigns.

Additional rules and insights on how to play a wide range of alien species, including androids, holograms, liberated Borg, mirror universe characters, and Vau N'Akat, as well as advice on using emotional states as traits.

